Hronek logged a pair of assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

Hronek is off to a strong start as the Canucks' clear-cut top blueliner. The 28-year-old led the team with 25:08 of ice time and will likely continue to see heavy usage in all situations. He's coming off a career year of 49 points in 82 outings in 2025-26. There are few Canucks worth rostering in fantasy right out of the gate, but Hronek is one of them for managers who aren't concerned about plus-minus rating.