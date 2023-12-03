Hronek registered two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Hronek continues to provide steady offense with a goal and six helpers over his last six games. He assisted on the Canucks' first two goals in this contest. Hronek is up to 25 points in as many outings while adding 54 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 21 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-14 rating. The 26-year-old is on track to shatter his previous career high of 39 points, and it doesn't look like the addition of Nikita Zadorov is going to have a negative impact on Hronek's usage.