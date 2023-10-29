Hronek notched a pair of assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Hronek is heating up with four helpers over his last three contests. One of his assists Saturday came on the power play, his first point with the man advantage as a Canuck. The blueliner has seven helpers, 16 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, seven hits, eight PIM and a plus-9 rating through eight games this season. While his power-play time is on the second unit, Hronek has been paired with Quinn Hughes at even strength, which should keep him in proximity of the Canucks' top players most of the time.