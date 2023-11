Hronek picked up an assist Thursday in a 5-2 win over Ottawa.

Hronek extended his assist streak to eight games and 11 helpers with a secondary assist on Brock Boeser's opening-minute snipe. The 26-year-old defender has 14 assists in 13 games this season, and he's been held off the score sheet just three times. Hronek is off to the best start of his career, and at this point, he will shatter his career mark of 39 points, which he set last season.