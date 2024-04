Hronek logged an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and four hits in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Hronek had just two helpers over 12 contests in March. He's picked up two assists over his last three games, but his offense has taken an obvious downturn in recent weeks despite his top-pairing role remaining intact. The 26-year-old defenseman is at 47 points, 143 shots on net, 91 hits, 79 blocked shots and a plus-33 rating over 76 appearances.