Hronek will miss the rest of the season, including playoffs, to strength his ailing shoulder, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Coach Rick Tocchet said that the organization wants Hronek to be ready for the start of next season, and he needs to focus on strengthening his shoulder. The defenseman played only four games after his trade from Detroit, picking up one assist. Hronek was outstanding with the Red Wings, tallying nine times with 29 assists in 60 games. Hronek was a force on the power play with the Red Wings, finding the back of the net four times, while setting up 12 others.