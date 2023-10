Hronek posted an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Hronek continues to chip in regularly, picking up three helpers over his last four games. The defenseman set up Quinn Hughes' first goal in this contest. Hronek is at five assists, six hits, 10 blocked shots, 13 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-9 rating through seven appearances this season.