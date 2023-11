Hronek notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Hronek has racked up five helpers, including two on the power play, during his four-game point streak. The defenseman led the Canucks with 23:44 of ice time in Tuesday's contest as he continues to shine in a top-pairing role alongside Quinn Hughes. Hronek has eight assists, 18 shots on goal, 13 blocked shots, seven hits, eight PIM and a plus-8 rating through nine appearances.