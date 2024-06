Hronek signed an eight-year, $58 million contract with Vancouver on Tuesday.

Hronek registered five goals and a career-high 48 points in 81 regular-season contests with the Canucks in 2023-24. He also added 148 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and 104 hits. Hronek was a good fit alongside Quinn Hughes, which will likely be Vancouver's top pairing going into the 2024-25 campaign.