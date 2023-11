Hronek recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Hronek extended his point streak to four games (one goal, four assists) when he set up Brock Boeser's first-period tally. The 26-year-old Hronek continues to cruise at a point-per-game pace with two goals and 21 helpers over 23 contests. He's added 28 blocked shots, 50 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-14 rating, providing solid category coverage for fantasy managers.