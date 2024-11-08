Hronek logged an assist, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Hronek has picked up a helper in two of the last three games. The defenseman helped out on Jake DeBrusk's go-ahead goal in the second period Thursday. Hronek has four assists, 12 PIM, a plus-10 rating, 14 shots on net, 24 hits and 11 blocked shots over 12 appearances this season. He hasn't seen any demotions in the lineup despite the high penalty count early on -- the 27-year-old remains in a first-pairing role and on the second power-play unit.