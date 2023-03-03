Hronek (upper body) is likely to make his return in a couple weeks, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.
The Canucks will know more once Hronek arrives early next week though, so his timetable might get updated. He was acquired by Vancouver from Detroit on Wednesday. Hronek has nine goals and 38 points in 60 contests this season.
