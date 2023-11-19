Hronek recorded an assist, four shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

Hronek saw his 11-game point streak end Thursday versus the Flames, but it didn't take him long to get back on the scoresheet. The 26-year-old set up defense partner Quinn Hughes for a second-period marker. Hronek is at one goal, 17 helpers, 37 shots on net, 18 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 18 appearances to begin his first full campaign with the Canucks. He's on pace to shatter his career high of 39 points, which he set in 64 outings last season.