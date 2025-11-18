Hronek scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 8-5 loss to the Panthers.

Hronek has a goal and four assists over his last six games. The 28-year-old defenseman is averaging a career-high 24:26 of ice time per game this season. The extra work isn't hurting his production -- he's at 12 points, 24 shots on net, 44 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 21 appearances after scoring his first goal of the season Monday.