Hronek scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Hronek has two goals and two helpers over the last five games. The 28-year-old defenseman continues to be steady enough on offense to make up for the downsides of playing on a bad team. Hronek is at five goals, 31 points, 74 shots on net, 81 hits, 73 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 53 appearances. He'll go uncontested for the top power-play job while Zeev Buium (face) is on injured reserve, making Hronek a quality all-around target in fantasy.