Hronek (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Minnesota, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Hronek was acquired by Vancouver from Detroit on Wednesday, but he's dealing with an injury that predates the trade, so it appears he'll have to wait to make his Canucks debut. He has nine goals and 38 points in 60 contests while averaging 21:32 of ice time this season. Hronek is likely to serve as a top-four defenseman with Vancouver once he's healthy.