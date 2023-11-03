Hronek recorded two assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Sharks.

Hronek reached the 10-assist mark Thursday, setting up Quinn Hughes in the first period and Anthony Beauvillier on the power play in the third. With seven helpers over his last five games. Hronek has settled in nicely on the Canucks' top pairing and second power-play unit. The 26-year-old has yet to score a goal in 10 contests, but he's added 21 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, seven hits, eight PIM and a plus-9 rating.