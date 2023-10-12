Hronek posted two assists and a plus-4 rating in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Oilers.

Hronek helped out on two of Brock Boeser's four goals in the blowout win. Most importantly, Hronek was paired with Quinn Hughes on defense -- that's his best chance of producing enough offense to earn fantasy attention. The 25-year-old Hronek had a career year with 39 points in 64 contests last season, and while his power-play time figures to be limited in Vancouver, he should still be a well-rounded player. He won't excel in any one area, but he chips in enough non-scoring production to fill a depth role in fantasy.