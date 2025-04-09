Hronek notched two assists, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Stars.

Hronek has four points during his active three-game point streak. He helped out on both goals by Pius Suter in the final 30 seconds of regulation. The 27-year-old Hronek is up to 32 points, 77 shots on net, 80 hits, 72 blocked shots, 40 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 57 contests. He continues to fill a top-four role with power-play time, which makes him fairly reliable for fantasy managers.