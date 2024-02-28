Hronek notched a power-play assist, three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

This was Hronek's first power-play point since Dec. 17. The 26-year-old defenseman has racked up eight points over 12 outings in February while maintaining his place on the top pairing at even strength. Hronek has a career-high 44 points, including 10 on the power play, and he's added 117 shots on net, 63 hits, 61 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-34 rating through 61 appearances this season.