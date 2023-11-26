Hronek scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Sharks.

Hronek's pair of points came on the power play, as he scored in the first period and reached the 20-assist mark by helping out on Brock Boeser's tally in the second. With a goal and four helpers over his last five games, Hronek continues to thrive in a significant role for the Canucks. The 26-year-old defenseman has two tallies, 22 points (eight on the power play), 48 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 19 hits and a plus-13 rating through 22 appearances.