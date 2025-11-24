Hronek scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Hronek was a game-time decision due to an illness, but he suited up and played 24:50 in the contest. He has two goals and two assists over his last four contests and continues to be a good secondary scorer from the blue line. On the year, the 28-year-old is at two goals, 13 points, 32 shots on net, 45 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 23 appearances.