Hronek notched two power-play assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots, two hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Mammoth.

Hronek has earned seven assists over his last seven outings, and six of them have come on the power play. The 28-year-old defenseman remains a strong all-around option, aside from an abysmal plus-minus rating that comes from playing big minutes on the league's worst team. Hronek has produced eight goals, 46 points, 119 shots on net, 123 hits, 97 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating through 76 appearances. He needs three more points to establish a new career high.