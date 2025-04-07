Hronek posted an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hronek has eight points over his last 14 outings as he continues to offer steady offense from a top-four role on defense. The 27-year-old has reached the 30-points mark for the fourth year in a row and the fifth time in his seven NHL seasons. He's produced five goals, 25 assists, 76 shots on net, 80 hits, 71 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating across 56 appearances in 2024-25.