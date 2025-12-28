Hronek logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Hronek has earned six helpers over his last five outings, doing his best to establish himself as the Canucks' top blueliner over newcomer Zeev Buium. Importantly, three of Hronek's assists in that span have come with the man advantage despite his presence on the second unit. The 28-year-old is up to 22 points (two goals, 20 assists), 53 shots on net, 66 hits, 49 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 37 appearances.