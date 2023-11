Hronek notched an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Hronek set up a Sam Lafferty tally midway through the third period. This was Hronek's third assist over the last four games -- his offense remains on simmer in a top-pairing role. The 26-year-old is up to one goal, 19 helpers, 43 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 19 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 21 appearances.