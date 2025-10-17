Hronek notched two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Hronek got on the scoresheet for the first time this year. He helped out on Filip Chytil's goal in the second period as well as Quinn Hughes' power-play tally in the third. That second helper was Hronek's 200th career assist. The 27-year-old has still produced in non-scoring areas with four shots on net, 11 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across four games. He is locked into a top-four role and should approach the 40-point mark if he can stay healthy after putting up 33 points in 61 outings in 2024-25.