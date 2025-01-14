Hronek (lower body) will be activated from long-term injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup against Winnipeg on Tuesday, per Dan Murphy of Sportsnet.

Hronek will skate on the top pairing and could see power-play time with the second unit after missing the last 21 games. He has generated one goal, eight assists, 24 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and 36 hits through 21 appearances this season. Hronek will replace Guillaume Brisebois in Tuesday's lineup.