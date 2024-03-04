Hronek earned an assist, fired three shots on goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Hronek has a goal and two assists over his last four games. The defenseman was briefly dropped off the top pairing for the Canucks, but he's since returned to that role alongside Quinn Hughes, which has been fruitful for both blueliners. Hronek has easily secured a career year with 45 points, 121 shots on net, 65 hits, 63 blocked shots and a plus-32 rating over 63 appearances while also seeing time on the second power-play unit. He's likely to be relied on even more in the absence of Tyler Myers (lower body).