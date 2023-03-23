Hronek (upper body) will make his Vancouver debut Thursday versus San Jose, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Hronek was dealt from Detroit on March 1 and has missed the last 10 games. Hronek had nine goals and 29 assists in 60 games with the Red Wings before the trade, with four goals and 16 points coming via the power play.

More News