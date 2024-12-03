Hronek had successful surgery to address a lower-body issue and will be out for approximately eight weeks, the team announced Tuesday.

Hronek also has an upper-body injury, but that won't require a procedure to repair. He was hurt in Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh and will miss his third straight game when the Canucks visit the Wild on Tuesday. The 27-year-old defender has eight assists, nine points, 24 shots on goal, 21 blocked shots and 36 hits across 21 appearances this season. Vincent Desharnais has been playing during Hronek's absence.