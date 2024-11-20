Hronek produced an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Hronek had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests, his first multi-game drought since the end of October. The 27-year-old defenseman quickly snapped the short slump, setting up Quinn Hughes' first-minute tally. Hronek now has a goal, six assists, 19 shots on net, 32 hits, 17 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 18 appearances. His offense hasn't been as strong as last year (48 points in 81 regular-season games), but the lack of better options on the roster keeps Hronek secure in a top-pairing role.