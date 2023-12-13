Hronek managed an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Hronek has a helper in each of the last two games, and he's racked up four assists over five contests in December. The 26-year-old defenseman helped out on the second of Brock Boeser's three goals in this game. Hronek is up to 27 points, 59 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 23 hits and a plus-19 rating over 29 appearances this season. As long as he's alongside Quinn Hughes on the first pairing, there should be plenty of chances for Hronek to chip in points.