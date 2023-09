Hronek (shoulder) skated on a pairing with Ian Cole to begin training camp Thursday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

While it's too soon to say where Hronek will slot in for the season, it's a safe bet he'll be a top-four option. He should also see time on the second power-play unit. Hronek is likely the best right-shot defenseman on the Canucks' roster, and if they opt to balance their defensive pairing by handedness, he could see himself alongside Quinn Hughes on Opening Night.