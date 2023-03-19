Hronek (upper body) remains out of action for Saturday's game versus the Kings, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
The Canucks haven't offered a firm update on Hronek's status since they acquired him from the Red Wings ahead of the trade deadline. He can be considered out indefinitely until he's spotted at practice.
