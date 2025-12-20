Hronek logged two assists in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Hronek had a hand in the last two goals of Kiefer Sherwood's hat trick. The 28-year-old Hronek now has three helpers over his last two games. He'll miss having the high-scoring Quinn Hughes as a defensive partner, but Hronek remains a key high-minutes defenseman who can make strong all-around contributions in fantasy. He's posted 19 points, 46 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 61 hits and a plus-5 rating over 34 appearances this season.