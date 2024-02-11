Hronek scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

All of Vancouver's scoring came in the second period, as the 26-year-old blueliner set up Nils Hoglander and Elias Pettersson in addition to potting his own tally. It was an impressive return to Detroit for Hronek, who spent the first four-plus seasons of his career with the Red Wings before being traded last March. Saturday's performance snapped a nine-game point drought for Hronek, but overall he's enjoying a breakout campaign in his first full season with the Canucks -- his 39 points have already tied his previous career high.