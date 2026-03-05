Hronek scored a goal on two shots, dished two assists, added four hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Hronek was a bright spot despite the loss. He scored in the first period and then helped out tallies by Brock Boeser (on the power play) and Nils Hoglander over the final two frames. Hronek had gone six games without a point prior to Wednesday. The defenseman is now at six goals, 29 helpers, 88 shots on net, 101 hits, 82 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 61 appearances this season, production nearly identical to what he did last year.