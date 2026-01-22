Hronek scored a goal and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

Hronek had gone eight games without a goal, picking up three assists in that span. He remains fairly steady on offense for a team that hasn't exactly been filling the net a lot this season. Hronek now has four goals, 29 points, 69 shots on net, 75 hits, 68 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating across 50 appearances in a top-pairing role.