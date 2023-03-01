Hronek (upper body) was traded along with a 2023 fourth-round pick to the Canucks in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick Wednesday.

Hronek has had the best season of his career this year -- he's already set a new career high in goals with nine and has also already tied his previous career high with 38 points through just 60 games. Quinn Hughes is locked in as the quarterback for Vancouver's No. 1 power-play unit, but Hronek should see top-four usage and skate with his new team's secondary man-advantage unit. Hronek has one season remaining on his three-year, $13.2 million contract. He's set to become a restricted free agent next summer.