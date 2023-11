Hronek produced two assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Hronek is up to 10 helpers during his seven-game assist streak. He helped out on tallies by Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller in Monday's victory, with the latter's goal coming on the power play. Through 12 contests overall, Hronek has 13 helpers, 22 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-12 rating. He's been a boost from the back end to help the Canucks in all zones early in 2023-24.