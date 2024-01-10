Hronek notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Islanders.

Hronek opened the scoring late in the first period, beating Ilya Sorokin with a wrister for his third goal of the season, before picking up an assist on Elias Pettersson's tally in the second. The 26-year-old blueliner now has points in three straight games, tallying a goal and four assists in that span. Hronek's had an excellent campaign in his first full season with the Canucks, posting 34 points (three goals, 31 assists), leaving him five shy of his career high set last year.