Hronek scored a power-play goal on five shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Hronek's shot on the goal was measured at 107.9 mph -- that's quite the statement for his first tally of the season. He's racked up a goal and 13 helpers during an 11-game point streak. The 26-year-old defenseman is up to 17 points (six on the power play), 31 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 16 appearances this season.