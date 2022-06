Johansson penned a two-year, entry-level contract with the Canucks on Monday.

Johansson recorded 11 points in 47 games for Swedish team Frolunda this season and will now make the jump to North America for the first time. The 22-year-old defenseman was selected 24th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft by the Wild but never signed with the club, instead opting to let his NHL rights expire, allowing him to become a free agent.