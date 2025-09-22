Chiarot inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Vancouver on Monday.

Chiarot put up decent numbers with OHL Brampton last year, notching 21 goals and 14 helpers in 66 regular-season games in addition to scoring one goal in six postseason contests. Selected by Vancouver in the sixth round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the 19-year-old winger faces a long road to a potential NHL appearance, but this is a good first step.