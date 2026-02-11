Chiarot scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Kitchener's 5-2 win over London on Tuesday.

Chiarot, a Canucks prospect, has struggled since a late December trade from Brampton to Kitchener. He's earned just eight points in 17 outings for Kitchener, with this being his first multi-point effort with his new club. He's at a total of 33 points in 48 appearances, which is still a better pace than 2024-25, when he had 35 points in 66 regular-season games.