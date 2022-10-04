Brisebois was put on waivers by the Canucks on Tuesday.
Brisebois will be assigned to Abbotsford of the AHL if he goes unclaimed. He picked up seven points in 26 minor-league games with Abbotsford last year. Brisebois also made one appearance with Vancouver in 2021-22.
