Brisebois was loaned to AHL Laval on Friday.
Brisebois hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2018-19 and will likely spend most of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors.
More News
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Hits waivers•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Inks two-way deal•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Recalled under emergency conditions•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Sent to minor-league affiliate•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Promoted to top level•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Shifts to minors•