Brisebois was loaned to AHL Abbotsford on Sunday.
Brisebois was a healthy scratch in the last three games. He hasn't earned a point in three NHL appearances this season while posting two shots on goal, four blocked shots and two hits. If Noah Juulsen (undisclosed) remains unavailable, Vancouver could recall Brisebois for defensive depth ahead of Tuesday's matchup versus the Sabres.
More News
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Called up from AHL Abbotsford•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Sent to AHL•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Back in NHL•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Waived Thursday•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Waived for AHL demotion•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Shifts to LTIR•