Brisebois was loaned to AHL Abbotsford on Sunday.

Brisebois was a healthy scratch in the last three games. He hasn't earned a point in three NHL appearances this season while posting two shots on goal, four blocked shots and two hits. If Noah Juulsen (undisclosed) remains unavailable, Vancouver could recall Brisebois for defensive depth ahead of Tuesday's matchup versus the Sabres.

