The Canucks added Brisebois from AHL Utica on Friday.

Brisebois missed the Opening Night cut but has since compiled 11 points and a plus-9 rating over 26 tilts in the minors. The 22-year-old blueliner will get his second crack at the NHL level after a disastrous eight-game span last season that saw him go pointless with a minus-4 rating.